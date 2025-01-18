Second league
Fatih Terim also noticed St. Pölten’s upswing
Tugberk Tanrivermis breathed new life into second division side St. Pölten.This was also noticed by mentor and star coach Fatih Terim. The Turk has big plans for the "Wolves" in the spring and goes into "in-depth analysis" during training sessions.
"It's a privilege for me to be able to work here. Austria is a great country, I love this culture in all its facets."
St. Pölten coach Tugberk Tanrivermis has already settled in perfectly at the Traisen. Things are also going well in sport. Since his arrival in October, there have been five wins, one draw and just one loss in League Two. "I'm pleased with the results. The aim is to become even more consistent and improve our performance."
And to continue to form the many nationalities into a unit. "The focus must be on the 'we'. I speak five languages and can communicate with everyone," says the Turk, emphasizing: "We all work in Austria. I want every player to be able to communicate in German. We're on the right track."
His mentor Fatih Terim agrees. Tanrivermis was "co" to the "Emperor" at Galatasaray and is in contact with the star coach. "He follows my progress and is happy with me," laughs the 35-year-old, who presented his first new winter signing in El Hadji Mané (23). The winger last played in Latvia (Auda) and scored six goals in 37 games. "A quick and tricky player. We will give him time."
However, the coach is not wasting any. Every training session is broken up into pieces, so to speak. "We analyze the sessions using videos and go into detail with the players. A day like that can be very long." Success confirms the overtime.
The "workhorse" has a growing thirst for success. "We want to be in the top 5." Investor Paul Francis is pursuing the same long-term goal with the club one level higher. There has even been talk of Europe recently. "The infrastructure is certainly there. But I don't dwell on that, I live in the here and now. In any case, we will do everything we can to get the best out of this year," he remains level-headed ahead of today's (2pm) test opener against Rapid. "We'll take one step at a time." The main thing is to move forwardChris Thor
