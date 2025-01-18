Fatih Terim also noticed St. Pölten’s upswing



The "workhorse" has a growing thirst for success. "We want to be in the top 5." Investor Paul Francis is pursuing the same long-term goal with the club one level higher. There has even been talk of Europe recently. "The infrastructure is certainly there. But I don't dwell on that, I live in the here and now. In any case, we will do everything we can to get the best out of this year," he remains level-headed ahead of today's (2pm) test opener against Rapid. "We'll take one step at a time." The main thing is to move forwardChris Thor