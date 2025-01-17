Musk in the sights
EU Commission wants access to internal X documents
The EU Commission is pressing ahead with proceedings against Elon Musk's X platform. It is demanding access to internal documents on algorithms. The EU has been monitoring the activities of Trump friend Musk for some time now.
The documents must be submitted by February 15, it said. The platform is also being asked to grant the authority access to certain programming interfaces. This should help with the investigation. Several proceedings are underway against X for alleged violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA).
This is intended to limit the influence of large platforms. If they do not comply with the requirements, for example to curb hate speech and disinformation, they could face penalties. The fines can amount to six percent of total annual global turnover. The EU Commission can also impose daily fines until the problems are rectified. Large services such as Facebook, Instagram and X are subject to stricter rules than smaller platforms.
Influence on European elections?
Observers are concerned about Musk's influence on European elections, for example in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic. On X, for example, the billionaire supports the AfD (Alternative for Germany), which is classified as right-wing extremist. Only they can solve Germany's problems, he says.
Under future US President Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday, Musk is to become government commissioner for the reduction of bureaucracy. More and more media and artists, as well as NGOs and political parties, are now turning their backs on X and switching to the short messaging service Bluesky (see video above). There are now more than 25 million users there.
"X is a danger to democracy, human rights and humanity," said the NGO coalition 11.11.11 Belgium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.