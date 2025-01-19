Final countdown
What the politicians are doing until the first extrapolation
Today is the day of decision. There is bound to be a lot of excitement ahead of the regional elections in Burgenland. That's why the top candidates want to relax until the election results come in. Each in their own way.
The early bird catches the worm, as "early bird" Norbert Hofer knows. So the alarm clock is set for seven o'clock today. As soon as he wakes up, the FPÖ top candidate wants to train on the rowing machine or get on his bike if the weather is fine: "Then I do yoga exercises and have a coffee. Freshly showered, I then go into the living room to have a chat with my wife Verena and stroke our dog Jessy. Our cat usually lies on the sofa with us too."
Hofer himself has already cast his vote on the early election day. Nevertheless, he accompanies his wife to the municipal office in Pinkafeld: "We'll have lunch at home and wait for the first election results to come in from the districts. We will leave for Eisenstadt in the early afternoon." Will he send a prayer to heaven? "I'll save that for emergencies. Hopefully there won't be one today. But in the evening I will thank the Lord God that we were able to experience such a positive election campaign. My motto: I will win in any case - either the election or time."
Sleep in and have brunch
Anja Haider-Wallner from the Green Party won't get out of bed "until 9.30 am". She was at the scout ball in Mattersburg yesterday and wants to sleep in. After getting up, she will start the day with yoga exercises, stop by her cousin's birthday brunch for lunch and get in the mood for the evening: "I just imagine that we will all cheer and fall into each other's arms when the results are in and manifest a future with environmental and soil protection, lively town centers and transparent politics. My team and I have also created a "Better GREEN than grumpy" playlist that will put us in a good mood and that we will listen to while waiting for the results. The horseshoe brooch that a friend gave me will hopefully also bring me luck."
Sipping a smoothie
And when does SPÖ leader and governor Hans Peter Doskozil wake up? "As late as possible! I generally like to delay getting up. My wife is already awake at 5 a.m. and prepares oat porridge and a vitamin-rich drink for me. That gives me energy!" Voting starts at 10 a.m. in Oberwart. Then it's off from the district office to Eisenstadt. "Julia is sure to put our joint lucky charm in my pocket, a small figurine that she always carries with her on important appointments," says Doskozil, who incidentally spent yesterday in Mariazell to reflect and relax a little: "After my recovery, we had this appointment in mind straight away."
Strengthening with an AI song
NEOS man Christoph Schneider also approaches it with a clear mind: "I drink half a liter of water every morning. Then I have jam bread with Andauer grape jam and coffee." Afterwards, a walk with his pregnant girlfriend Nicole and the dogs is on the agenda. At lunchtime, the family will meet at Grandma's, who will surprise Schneider with a meal: "Afterwards, I'll lie down and listen to my favorite songs by Wanda, Avici and Seiler & Speer. I'll also be playing our end-of-election campaign song, which we wrote with the help of KI."
Fasting and running
Géza Molnár from the Hausverstand list wants to go and vote with his "daughter Anna" at 8.30 am. He does without a hearty breakfast beforehand, "a banana and a protein bar" will do! Afterwards, he attends Sunday mass: "It's good to pause for a moment, especially after the election campaign. I also want to say thank you for the wonderful experiences and the idealism of my candidates and helpers." No lunch is planned: "I'll just pop into my friend Mehdi's pizzeria. I'll have coffee there. I'm also allowed to steal two or three warm pizza sticks from the oven. Then I go for a run to clear my head. In the afternoon, it's my son's birthday. Of course, I can't miss that."
Voting and praying
And how does ÖVP hopeful Christian Sagartz make the most of election Sunday? "I'm going to vote in my home parish of Pöttsching at 9.30 am and go to mass at 10 am. Then I'll have lunch and wait for the results in the afternoon."
