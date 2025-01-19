What the politicians are doing until the first extrapolation

Sleep in and have brunch

Anja Haider-Wallner from the Green Party won't get out of bed "until 9.30 am". She was at the scout ball in Mattersburg yesterday and wants to sleep in. After getting up, she will start the day with yoga exercises, stop by her cousin's birthday brunch for lunch and get in the mood for the evening: "I just imagine that we will all cheer and fall into each other's arms when the results are in and manifest a future with environmental and soil protection, lively town centers and transparent politics. My team and I have also created a "Better GREEN than grumpy" playlist that will put us in a good mood and that we will listen to while waiting for the results. The horseshoe brooch that a friend gave me will hopefully also bring me luck."