No win for Sturm in short training camp

Säumel: "Have a lot of work to do"

"There was good energy in the second game right from the start, we got into the final third well - perhaps we didn't focus enough on the final goal, but we definitely had good phases. Of course, the result wasn't good, we still have a lot of work to do," Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel summed up. In the first game, they had struggled against the deep-lying second division team, but could have won thanks to the many chances they had.