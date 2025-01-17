Offers for Nwaiwu
After AMS mishap: WAC signs African duo
Bundesliga club WAC are currently sweating it out at their camp in Estepona, Spain - and, according to information from "Krone", will sign two players from the Ivory Coast. In addition, a club from the Premier League has made a concrete offer for Nwaiwu. And: The AMS made a faux pas. .
A job advertisement from the AMS briefly caused a stir on Friday. In it, the WAC is said to have issued a job offer for a professional footballer - but in the end it was all a big misunderstanding!
"The AMS has apologized to us. It was a formal error, they posted it online by mistake and then deleted it. This is purely about applying for a red-white-red card for non-EU foreigners," explains Andi Mosgan, who takes care of residence permits at the WAC.
And the permits will soon arrive for two players from the Ivory Coast! According to information from "Krone", the WAC has signed Claude Kouakou, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who recently scored four goals for Hapoel Akko in the 2nd Israel League. The other is Aboubacar Sylla (21) - the versatile defensive midfielder last played for AS Vita Club in Congo.
"They will join in February and are a project for the summer," revealed WAC president Dietmar Riegler.
Offer from the Premier League
Chibuike Nwaiwu, meanwhile, had concrete offers from Wolverhampton and Slavia Prague! "He is very important for us! So I'm not angry that it fell through," grins Riegler, who will have the 21-year-old here at least until the summer.
Meanwhile, Austria Klagenfurt will take off from Vienna for the Malta camp on Saturday. Three talented players will also be on board for the first time: Adem Mustafic, Dino Delic, Tristan Schoppitsch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.