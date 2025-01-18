At a tobacconist's
Perpetrator laughed into the camera during attempted burglary
Scenes like in a movie took place on Wednesday in front of a tobacconist's in Khevenhüllerstraße in Linz. Video footage shows a young man trying to smash the window but failing. There had also been a similar incident in Linz days earlier.
"My employee came in at half past five in the morning, called me immediately and said 'They've tried to break in'," explains boss Claudia Pollek. The police were informed immediately and charges were filed. Thanks to the video recordings, the incident could be traced in detail afterwards.
Struck at 3.02 a.m. in the morning
"It was at 3.02 am. A big car drove up and stopped in front of the tobacconist. Then the passenger got out, looked a bit and smashed the glass in the door. Then he looked again. When a few cars drove past, the perpetrators also drove off. But they came back a short time later," says the tobacconist.
Failed on second window
But it was only one attempt. The burglar did manage to break the first window - presumably with an emergency hammer like those found on buses or streetcars - but he failed on the second, inner window. "At some point he gave up. But he had a good look at the camera, you can see him very well," says the boss, who assumes that the duo had already broken windows elsewhere.
You can see the crime quite clearly on the video. He was totally nervous, biting his nails the whole time because he didn't come in.
Claudia Pollek, Chefin der Trafik in der Khevenhüllerstraße
Break-in on Sunday
"I know of another tobacconist who was burgled on Sunday and from what we saw, they look quite similar." Fingerprints were also found there. Pollek is not afraid that he might come back again: "The glazier confirmed to me that the glass is strong. Otherwise I would have sat down in the shop myself, he wouldn't have come in," says the shopkeeper, who has not lost her sense of humor.
