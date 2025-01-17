Winners of the camp
Bulls quartet showed off at training camp
The Bulls' nine-day training camp in Albufeira came to an end on Friday as the Salzburg squad traveled back home from sunny Portugal. The "Krone" knows who came to the fore in the Algarve.
The "Krone" reports from Albufeira
After nine beautiful but exhausting days in pleasantly warm Albufeira, the Bulls are heading back home today. The training camp in the Algarve was a good opportunity for the kickers to put themselves on display. The "Krone" knows which quartet made a really strong impression at the camp.
Mads Bidstrup: For Letsch, the midfielder is someone who should lead the way on the pitch. In the sessions in Portugal, the Dane could not be overlooked and could not be ignored. "He is very important with his style when it comes to defending as a team," emphasizes Letsch.
Karim Onisiwo: The new signing made his presence felt in training and was often sought out by his colleagues straight away. He also scored a goal on his debut. "It always makes you happy when you play up front and score a goal straight away," says Onisiwo.
Oscar Gloukh: Although he is not yet at one hundred percent, the Israeli once again proved that his creativity is needed in attack. Letsch agrees: "He is our most assured footballer and can make the difference."
Edmund Baidoo: Not many people had the 18-year-old on their radar, but he impresses with his pace and recklessness. "He knows how to use his speed," praised the coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
