Swarovski anniversary
The Opera Ball tiara sparkles so beautifully this year
When the Opera Ball opens on February 27, 144 debutante couples will once again make their grand entrance. The highlight of the debutante look this year is once again the Swarovski tiara. But there will also be a glittering accessory for the debutantes this year.
To mark its 130th anniversary, Swarovski has come up with a special surprise for this year's debutantes. The crystal manufacturer, which has been responsible for the iconic Swarovski tiara since 1956, has for the first time created a matching crystal pin in addition to a sparkling little crown.
Dancing crystal
Both pieces were designed by Swarovski's Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, reinterpreting Swarovski's iconic craftsmanship and cultural heritage.
The Swarovski tiara and tie pin for the Vienna Opera Ball 2025 pay tribute to the House's iconic swan logo. The baguette and round-cut Swarovski zirconia form elegant loops that resemble feathers or a swan gliding on water.
Eight drop-shaped crystals surround the floating crystal that forms the central element of the tiara. It appears to dance, catching the light with every movement. 233 hand-set crystals and zirconia adorn each of the sparkling tiaras.
Design is taken up
The feather with the dancing, drop-shaped crystal is echoed in the specially designed, matching pin. The design is made up of 113 transparent zirconia and crystals in a variety of cuts and effects.
"For our 130th anniversary, I had a design in mind that celebrates the legacy of Swarovski and at the same time emphasizes the individuality of today's debutants," explains Engelbert.
He continues: "The crystal loops resembling the infinity symbol, the feather-like curves and the floating central crystal symbolize romance and grace and reflect the magical atmosphere of the evening."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.