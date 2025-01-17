Vorteilswelt
Swarovski anniversary

The Opera Ball tiara sparkles so beautifully this year

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 14:51

When the Opera Ball opens on February 27, 144 debutante couples will once again make their grand entrance. The highlight of the debutante look this year is once again the Swarovski tiara. But there will also be a glittering accessory for the debutantes this year.

0 Kommentare

To mark its 130th anniversary, Swarovski has come up with a special surprise for this year's debutantes. The crystal manufacturer, which has been responsible for the iconic Swarovski tiara since 1956, has for the first time created a matching crystal pin in addition to a sparkling little crown.

Dancing crystal
Both pieces were designed by Swarovski's Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, reinterpreting Swarovski's iconic craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

The Swarovski tiara is designed to reflect the magical atmosphere of the Opera Ball. (Bild: Swarovski)
The Swarovski tiara is designed to reflect the magical atmosphere of the Opera Ball.
(Bild: Swarovski)

The Swarovski tiara and tie pin for the Vienna Opera Ball 2025 pay tribute to the House's iconic swan logo. The baguette and round-cut Swarovski zirconia form elegant loops that resemble feathers or a swan gliding on water.

Eight drop-shaped crystals surround the floating crystal that forms the central element of the tiara. It appears to dance, catching the light with every movement. 233 hand-set crystals and zirconia adorn each of the sparkling tiaras.

Design is taken up
The feather with the dancing, drop-shaped crystal is echoed in the specially designed, matching pin. The design is made up of 113 transparent zirconia and crystals in a variety of cuts and effects.

"For our 130th anniversary, I had a design in mind that celebrates the legacy of Swarovski and at the same time emphasizes the individuality of today's debutants," explains Engelbert. 

He continues: "The crystal loops resembling the infinity symbol, the feather-like curves and the floating central crystal symbolize romance and grace and reflect the magical atmosphere of the evening."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
