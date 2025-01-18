Greens start the new year with four priorities

Energy security

"In Vorarlberg, we have a realistic chance of becoming completely independent of oil and gas and supplying ourselves 100% with our own, clean and, in the long term, most cost-effective energy. We will continue to fight for this," emphasizes Daniel Zadra. The path to energy freedom for Vorarlberg has been paved and the Greens will keep a close eye on ensuring that the black-blue state government does not stray from this path. "We will avert the black-blue slash-and-burn approach to climate protection that has already begun," promises the former state energy councillor.