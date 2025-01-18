A critical eye
Greens start the new year with four priorities
The Green Party wants to focus on the issues of energy security, children's mental health, soil protection and social justice. They believe that some of their achievements are in great danger from the black-blue coalition.
The Greens, who presented the focal points of their work in the state parliament on Friday, did not leave current events at federal level uncommented. "The ÖVP has thrown its promises overboard and is apparently paving the way for Herbert Kickl as chancellor. In doing so, it is paving the way to power for the extreme right-wing and anti-European FPÖ. This is a danger for our open liberal society," say the two national spokespersons, Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer.
In view of current developments, a constructive, strong and determined opposition force is indispensable. "We want to be critical where necessary and at the same time point out constructive, forward-looking solutions." As far as the work in the Vorarlberg state parliament is concerned, the Greens have developed four priorities as part of their New Year's retreat.
Energy security
"In Vorarlberg, we have a realistic chance of becoming completely independent of oil and gas and supplying ourselves 100% with our own, clean and, in the long term, most cost-effective energy. We will continue to fight for this," emphasizes Daniel Zadra. The path to energy freedom for Vorarlberg has been paved and the Greens will keep a close eye on ensuring that the black-blue state government does not stray from this path. "We will avert the black-blue slash-and-burn approach to climate protection that has already begun," promises the former state energy councillor.
Mental health of children
"Social media and cell phone use have turned children's world upside down - and the state government is completely ignoring this," criticizes Eva Hammerer. "I will do everything in my power to ensure that children and young people are protected from digital dangers and that their digital skills are strengthened. It is alarming that social media and media literacy are not mentioned even once in the black-blue government program," says Hammerer.
Soil protection
"Under the black-blue government, it is to be feared that Vorarlberg will continue to be concreted over and our valuable recreational areas and fertile soils will literally fall by the wayside," emphasizes Bernie Weber, member of the provincial parliament and spokesperson for spatial planning. He announces a series of motions for soil protection to stop land consumption, secure agricultural land and at the same time strengthen village centers. "I want to stop the concreting over and turn concrete jungles into green oases."
Social justice
"Under a black-blue coalition in the state and a blue-black coalition at federal level, there is a threat of social cuts," fears Daniel Zadra. The Greens want to counter this by calling for the welfare state to be expanded. The basic child protection model is particularly close to their hearts. "This would allow us to effectively combat child poverty and promote social justice," adds Christine Bösch-Vetter, member of the state parliament. The recommendations of the "Working Group to Reduce and Combat Child Poverty", which was set up by Johannes Rauch and Katharina Wiesflecker, are to be implemented in Vorarlberg.
