Why the early election could be good for the SPÖ

The city government in Vienna is working well, we are working for the city until the end of the legislative period. Until recently, these were nice statements by the SPÖ and NEOS, but to stay with the image that red-pink has created of itself: The punch doughnut has been gnawed off, there is only crumbled sponge cake and a few scraps of cake lying around in the town hall. Vienna votes on April 27. That's in 14 weeks' time. Originally it should have been October 5.