Bank robber stood patiently in line

Parallels to Austropop classics

The 20-year-old from Linz waited patiently in front of the wrong counter before joining the queue to withdraw the money - almost like in the Austropop classic by EAV. Unlike in the song, however, the apprentice wanted to withdraw money first and, unlike the "evil teller", could not be persuaded to make a deposit in the end. When the bank employee asked for his ATM card, he was instead shown the 20 to 30 centimeter long kitchen knife, sharpened on both sides.