Slaughters in Vbg
Bovine TB cases: Person tested positive
Following the mass slaughtering in Vorarlberg due to cases of bovine tuberculosis, including at a farm in the Bregenzerwald, it has now become known that the pathogen has also infected a person. Tuberculosis pathogens were detected in a test.
However, there was no evidence of tuberculosis and all X-ray examinations of the lungs were normal, according to the Regional Health Directorate. There was no acute risk of infection for others, it said on Friday. The person who tested positive is undergoing treatment and other contact persons are being investigated.
As previously reported, the authorities had ordered the slaughter of all 107 animals on a large farm in the Bregenzerwald after initial suspicions and several slaughterings. As part of an environmental investigation, the people living on the farm were also tested.
Further testing in three months
A quantiferon test was positive, which according to the Regional Health Directorate means that the person had been in contact with TB pathogens - possibly a long time ago. In the event of a positive quantiferon test, there is the option of waiting and carrying out a further X-ray examination of the lungs in three months or taking medication as a precaution.
Three other farms in the Bregenzerwald and Montafon are currently also temporarily closed due to suspected TB.
Red deer are considered a TBC carrier
Vorarlberg has been fighting against TB in game and livestock for years. A possible source of infection is the stay on alpine pastures, where farm animals can come into contact with red deer, which are considered to be carriers of TB. Transmission of the disease from cattle to humans, which used to be widespread, is now rare.
