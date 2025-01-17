Burglaries in schools: gang of perpetrators caught

Further investigations are underway

The six suspects were taken to Wels prison after the initial investigations were completed. The 19-year-old Bulgarian citizen, who was arrested in Narrn, has since been released from custody. The arrest of the perpetrators made it possible to solve a series of at least 65 burglaries in educational establishments in Upper Austria. The aim of the suspects was to obtain cash or saleable electronics through the break-ins. The investigation by the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office is still ongoing.