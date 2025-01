Navalny lawyers sentenced to prison camp

Verdict handed down on a symbolic day

Navalny's team in exile abroad announced that it was probably no coincidence that the verdict against the lawyers was handed down on the anniversary of the return of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's opponent to Russia. Navalny returned to Russia on 17 January 2021 after being treated in Germany for a poison attack involving the chemical agent Novichok. He died in prison camp in February of the previous year under unclear circumstances. His relatives accuse Putin of murder.