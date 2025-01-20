Vorteilswelt
Pure relaxation!

Vacations at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 00:01

Let yourself be touched by the water and treat yourself to some time out at the new Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf. Two thermal spas, a unique hotel with new rooms and suites and many relaxing oases of peace await you. Immerse yourself in the natural, mineral-rich thermal water and enjoy your own personal wellness retreat.

0 Kommentare

The newly designed rooms and suites, the completely renovated feel-good world of the hotel spa and the modern, fresh design invite you to let yourself go completely. Light colors, natural materials and spacious balconies and terraces make for even better vacation moments in the new rooms. Individual sleeping systems ensure deep, restful sleep.

Junior Suite (Bild: © Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf Harald Eisenberger)
Junior Suite
(Bild: © Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf Harald Eisenberger)

Get your time out
At the new Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf, you can feel the power of nature in every corner: oases of peace with a view of the greenery, a variety of pools and pools for swimming and relaxing, sauna sweat pleasure for all the senses, culinary experiences in our pleasure stations, sustainability and connection with the region and pampering massage and cosmetic treatments with fresh herbs and oils.

(Bild: Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf)
(Bild: Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf)
Forest sauna (Bild: © Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf Harald Eisenberger)
Forest sauna
(Bild: © Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf Harald Eisenberger)

Whether soapstone, lavender or precious herbs - every treatment is an experience tailored to individual needs.

Visit the thermal spa and volcano region 
Enjoy your stay and find out how diverse sweet idleness can be. Welcome to the new Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf in the heart of the thermal spa and volcano country of Styria!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Promotion
Promotion
