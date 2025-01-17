ÖFB hopeful shows up
Old Firm terror also in Rangnick’s notebook
"Absolute class this lad!" or "A great player who knows exactly where the goal is." The fans at Dundee Football Club are currently singing the praises of a 19-year-old Austrian. His name: Oluwaseun "Seun" Adewumi.
With his recent goals in the Scottish Premiership against Rangers and Celtic, the Burnley loanee has also become a talking point for the Glasgow giants. He has also long been on Ralf Rangnick's shortlist following his participation in the prospects course last summer.
The striking hairstyle betrays youthful enthusiasm, but when it comes to finishing, he looks hardened, like an old hand. After that, his trademark goal celebration currently has Scotland puzzled. What is it all about? "It was created together with my friends and has two parts: I'm not a loudspeaker, so keep my mouth shut. The gesture with the finger of the other hand means that strength lies in silence and that everything happens in the head," laughs Seun (the popular and universally used short form of his first name) in an interview with the "Krone".
Discarded by Rapid
The rapid rise of the Viennese striker with Nigerian roots ("I was born there too, but after a few months I went back to Vienna with my family") is astonishing, but the traditional English club Burnley knew exactly why they transferred around half a million euros to Floridsdorf in the summer of 2024. To FAC, where the star of the record transfer has risen. A stint in the Rapid youth academy earned him the U12 championship title. "But I was later sorted out under Corona because the people in charge said I wasn't ready yet," recalls Adewumi.
Back in the 21st district, he was promoted to professional soccer. In May 2022, Seun made his debut for the FAC as a 17-year-old and was delighted to finish runner-up in the 2nd division. After that, things continued to rise steeply: After just one appearance in the Austrian U19 team, he made the leap to the U21 national team, where he contributed an assist in a 2-0 win in Bosnia in September 2024. He then scored his first league goal for Dundee against Kilmarnock in October, followed by a dream goal against Motherwell in early December and now the gala performances against the Old Firm giants.
"Impressive!"
Named man of the match the previous week after his goal in the 1-1 draw against Rangers: No wonder Dundee extended his loan deal with Burnley until the end of the season before his well-considered goal in Tuesday's spectacular 3-3 home draw against Celtic. "Dark Blues" boss Tony Docherty raves about his Austrian legionnaire: "He brings pace, energy and quality to the front line. His eye for the opposition's box is impressive."
A world-famous goalkeeper name also had to take note of this recently: Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel, son of United legend Peter Schmeichel, had no chance against the goalgetter's clever finish. The Adewumi goal celebration followed (naturally): mouth shut and fingers to the head! Now even Schmeichel Junior knows who the ÖFB jewel in the Scottish top flight is.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.