Treatment error

30-hour erection: Spaniard receives compensation

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 23:00

Because he had a 30-hour erection and was not treated properly by doctors, a paraplegic Spaniard has been awarded a large sum of compensation. The 36-year-old had been sent home from hospital twice despite his condition. 

The paraplegic man had already come to the emergency room at Ontinyent Hospital for the first time on July 5, 2020, when he already had a six-hour erection. After a physical examination and a blood test, he was discharged - the family doctor was told to continue monitoring the condition. 

After being treated too late by specialists, the Spaniard had to undergo two operations. (Bild: Santiago Nunez - stock.adobe.com)
After being treated too late by specialists, the Spaniard had to undergo two operations.
(Bild: Santiago Nunez - stock.adobe.com)

Patient had to go to the emergency room three times
When the erection persisted after 20 hours, he went back to the hospital. After drainage, it subsided somewhat and the man was discharged again. But the treatment was apparently not enough - because the 36-year-old had to go to the emergency room a third time after his condition worsened. 

This was followed by two operations, during which a penile prosthesis that had been inserted earlier had to be removed. He is still suffering from the consequences of this incident - he has had pain and erectile dysfunction ever since, as Europa Press reported. 

Wife also receives compensation
After the case was examined by the Consell Jurídic Consultiu, the patient is now to receive compensation due to the late treatment by a specialist and an incorrect diagnosis. He was awarded 49,000 euros, which will be paid by the region's Ministry of Health. His wife will also receive compensation of 5,000 euros for moral damages suffered. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
