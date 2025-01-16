Olivier pulverized her best time from the previous day, racing to second place just 0.18 seconds behind Nadine Fest. In doing so, she also broke the successful Carinthian duo of Fest/Carmen Spielberger, who had finished first and second in all three downhill races this season. "I can be happy with that!" said a delighted "Vici", "I've been able to steadily improve, that's the be-all and end-all in the speed disciplines."