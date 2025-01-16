Second EC downhill
Victoria Olivier and Leonie Zegg also shone in the second European Cup downhill in Zauchensee. Olivier pulverized her own best time from the previous day, and Zegg also raced into the absolute top field again.
Leonie Zegg - who finished third for the first time on the EC podium in Lech - and Victoria Olivier - who finished fourth in Auer, her best EC downhill result to date - had already performed brilliantly in the first European Cup downhill in Zauchensee. And in yesterday's second downhill, the Ländle girls once again put in an impressive performance!
Olivier pulverized her best time from the previous day, racing to second place just 0.18 seconds behind Nadine Fest. In doing so, she also broke the successful Carinthian duo of Fest/Carmen Spielberger, who had finished first and second in all three downhill races this season. "I can be happy with that!" said a delighted "Vici", "I've been able to steadily improve, that's the be-all and end-all in the speed disciplines."
The Head skier was clearly the fastest in the middle section, but the 20-year-old still saw room for improvement in the start and finish sections, just like the day before. "I pushed too hard at the bottom. I'll have to take a closer look at the video of the top section," said Olivier.
Zegg from Lech finished in fifth place, her second top result in a row. "That's really cool! To get such a great result in the second race is amazing," said a jubilant Zegg, who, like Olivier, will be competing in the super-G in Zauchensee today.
