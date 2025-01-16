Graz mobility plan: criticism of “green” report

"We want to ask the people of Graz whether they think the Mobility Plan 2040 makes sense, or whether they would prefer less radical measures that allow the various road users to work together," said Markus Huber, the ÖVP's mandatary, explaining the ÖVP's urgent motion in Graz City Council on Thursday. As the "Krone" already reported on Wednesday, the Black Party demanded that the city hall coalition hold a referendum on the plans to reorganize the road network in the provincial capital.