ÖVP follows up
Graz mobility plan: criticism of “green” report
The city hall coalition rejected the motion for a referendum on the transport plans for the provincial capital in the Graz municipal council, but the ÖVP has followed up: The Vienna Institute, which was in charge of drawing up the Mobility Plan 2040, had prepared expert opinions throughout Austria in favor of the Greens.
"We want to ask the people of Graz whether they think the Mobility Plan 2040 makes sense, or whether they would prefer less radical measures that allow the various road users to work together," said Markus Huber, the ÖVP's mandatary, explaining the ÖVP's urgent motion in Graz City Council on Thursday. As the "Krone" already reported on Wednesday, the Black Party demanded that the city hall coalition hold a referendum on the plans to reorganize the road network in the provincial capital.
Referendum? Coalition says "Njet"
After heated discussions on the town hall benches, the coalition finally rejected the proposal with a "Njet". "In contrast to an Olympic participation, for example, a plan comprising many measures cannot be seriously answered with a yes/no question," explained KPÖ Mayor Elke Kahr. "The coalition is obviously afraid of the population," Huber shakes his head.
But the city's ÖVP will not give up and follows up: It is now hailing criticism of the selection of the Vienna Institute commissioned by Green City Councillor for Transport Judith Schwentner, "which was in charge of drawing up the controversial Mobility Plan 2040". "The head of the institute has demonstrably worked for the Green Party's education academy in the past and has produced expert reports throughout Austria in favor of the Greens," criticizes Councillor Huber.
"TU Graz would have top experts in the transport sector"
"For example, he was the author of the report that the Green Transport Minister Gewessler used to cancel the Lobau Tunnel in Vienna." Huber wonders why "no truly independent, beyond any doubt" expert was commissioned, "especially as Graz University of Technology has top experts in the transport sector".
Vice Mayor Judith Schwentner's office said in response to an inquiry from Krone: "The MP2040 is the product of a broad participation process. This is accompanied by renowned transport experts selected by the Department of Transport Planning."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
