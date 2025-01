Naschenweng and the biggest adventure of her life

They did it for the show "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" (ServusTV, Monday, from 9.10 pm) and the blonde proved that she is fearless, as she actually started from the very top: "For me, it was definitely the hardest thing I've ever tried. The Streif is brutal and I take my hat off to anyone who dares to go down there." And if you looked closely at her face, you knew that the woman was also really happy to have arrived safely back at the finish area.