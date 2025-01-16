Benko’s Laura Foundation sells Picasso below value

The painting "L'Etreinte" (The Embrace) by Pablo Picasso, which was purchased for 14.7 million euros in 2021, is now likely to have changed hands for just under eleven million euros, according to the "Standard". The sale went through Sotheby's, with the proceeds going to Laura AAA Kunst GmbH & Co KG, a company of the Laura Private Foundation. Originally, a minimum price of 20 million dollars had been agreed with the auction house. Excluding the premium for the auction house.