Deal is perfect: Rapid presents new signing!

Injury to his toe

The signing of Amane is "an anticipation of the coming season". "As we knew, Romeo is currently suffering from an injury to his toe, which has already been treated with an arthroscopy. Like Isak Jansson a year ago, we will give him plenty of time to get back to full match fitness and are delighted that Romeo and his management have decided in our favor despite various offers from major leagues from which there was keen interest," said Katzer.