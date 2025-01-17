The wrong game with the Constitutional Court

The debate about the bollards erected by the municipality of Schattendorf and a specially decreed pedestrian zone at the border is becoming increasingly bizarre. The media in the neighboring country to the east are presenting a false picture. "According to the Burgenland court, the border between Ágfalva and Somfalva should not have been closed to Hungarian commuters. Now the Austrian Constitutional Court has been asked to repeal the Schattendorf ordinance," it is claimed. "The administrative court considers the detour to be unlawful," according to a news service.