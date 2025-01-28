Schönbrunn Zoo
At Schönbrunn Zoo, the Kirk's dik-diks have given birth for the first time: shortly before Christmas, the female cub was born and quickly won the hearts of all the keepers with her big googly eyes. Kirk's dik-diks are among the smallest antelopes in Africa. The rare baby animal can now be admired by visitors.
"Animals this small have many enemies in the wild. But dikdiks have an excellent sense of sight, hearing and smell. They are also perfectly camouflaged in the tall grass thanks to their brown fur. Sometimes only the characteristic snout of the young animal is visible in the hay at the zoo," explains zoo director Dr. Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.
Nose regulates body temperature
The animals' mobile nose is elongated like a trunk and can be inflated. It plays an important role in regulating body temperature in the hot African steppes. To protect themselves from the heat, the animals cool the blood in their nasal passages. The particularly large, black eyes are also immediately noticeable.
"Important contribution"
"The young animal is an important contribution to the European conservation breeding program for this species", says Dr. Folko Balfanz, zoological curator at Schönbrunn Zoo. Dikdiks owe their name to their alarm call. When the animals detect potential predators, they emit a sound that sounds like a high-pitched "dsik-dsik".
Schönbrunn Zoo is currently looking for sponsorships for the Kirk dik-diks, which can be arranged here.
