"Krone" interview
Martin Stranzl: “We have lost our way”
In an interview with the "Krone", veteran Martin Stranzl looks at domestic soccer, criticizes the development in the youth sector and would like to see a focus on training ...
Almost 60 appearances in the red-white-red national team. 258 for Gladbach and Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga and dozens of games in various European competitions. Martin Stranzl has gained a lot of experience in his football career. In the "Krone", the Burgenland native looks at the development of domestic soccer and talks about
- the quality of the Austrian Bundesliga:
"In international comparison, we're already lacking quite a bit. We are lagging behind in the distribution of TV money alone. It's logical that you don't get the highest quality players, but rather have to train them. Which is also the fundamental task of the clubs, in my opinion."
- the "permeability" in the clubs:
"Unfortunately, it's vanishingly low. As I said, the development of players from our own youth ranks should be the priority. It's all the more shocking that many clubs almost completely refrain from integrating young players into the first team. We're trying to talk ourselves into something in this area, but it's not there."
- Possible stagnation of young players:
"There are many aspects to that. Basically, it has to do with the will and commitment of each individual. But I'm annoyed that it feels like every 15-year-old has an advisor and hands over responsibility for their own career. You also have to teach the boys something. You don't have to talk about tactics with 12-year-olds yet, you have to work individually, just like in all talent development."
- Ideas for the future in terms of youth:
"We've lost our way a bit. We need a larger pool of quality players again, I don't have the breadth for the coming years. We need to get more into training, with everything that goes with it. That's also a financial issue. We need adequate funding."
- The situation with the senior national team:
"I see it as positive. Team boss Ralf Rangnick has a clear idea of how he wants to play. Qualifying for the World Cup won't be a walk in the park, but it's a must. We're a bit fragile in one area or another, for example in the center forward position - there's not much left. We still have some exceptional players at the moment, but they have to stay fit."
