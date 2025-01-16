State election 2025
Behind the scenes of the “Krone” elephant round
Who came last, who has the most beautiful complexion and why a small piece of cloth can affect a possible coalition?
Burgenland is different and so are its customs. For Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), the motto - away from the political arena - is: Don't be the first! And that was also the case in the "Krone" elephant round. While his opponents were already waiting in the backstage area of the Puls 24 studio for their appearance, the head of the state took the opportunity to be the last one in the mask. The door remained closed. Did he still have a bone to pick with the make-up artist?
Sagartz with the most beautiful complexion
Doskozil smiled as he entered the room that Christian Sagartz (ÖVP) had just left, beaming with joy. He was the one with the most beautiful complexion, grinned the ÖVP leader. However, the efforts of the election campaign were clear to see among the panelists. Before the show started, everyone had a chance to catch their breath over coffee and drinks.
Making the most of the atmosphere
Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) used the cozy atmosphere to engage in conversation with those present. He stood together with Sagartz for a particularly long time. An omen for a future government pact behind the back of the SPÖ, asked attentive observers. The suspicion was underpinned by the candidates' flair for fashion. The slogan "Small piece of cloth, big effect" ran through the guests' minds when they saw the ties. FPÖ-Hofer opted for a bright red, the ÖVP leader for blue.
About the smartest outfit
After 76 minutes of discussion, the final word was spoken - and then the question of which politician had the smartest outfit was answered. For Géza Molnár (Liste Hausverstand), it was clearly Norbert Hofer, who "always dresses nicely". No candidate was spared with niceties. Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner was praised for "her great charisma and her friendly smile". She paid tribute to Neos candidate Christoph Schneider for his commitment as a non-full-time politician.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
