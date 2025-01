Second incident in just a few weeks

Now a similar incident has also occurred in Dellach: "Previously unknown perpetrators have thrown at least 50 to 70 garbage bags filled with food over the guardrail into the steeply sloping wooded area along the municipal road in Dellach from the Millstätter Bundesstraße B98 towards the so-called 'Bruggersiedlung' there over a length of around 200 meters," the police report. Officers are investigating the illegal dumping.