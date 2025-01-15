SPÖ state party leader: “Anyone who votes ÖVP is also voting for Kickl!”

SPÖ must cover "the whole breadth of society"

After some SPÖ representatives spoke out in favor of not refusing to enter into talks with the FPÖ, Hergovich merely pointed out that "in reality" a blue-black coalition is currently being formed. As a "lesson from the failed coalition negotiations in the federal government", he said: "I don't want to point the finger at other parties, but rather consciously take away a work assignment for us." The SPÖ must strive to cover the "entire breadth of society". The aim is to place "decisive content for the population" at the heart of politics.