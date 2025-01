Mehr Krone+ Artikel

"My mothers!", says Mayor Josef Niggas (ÖVP) happily, and warmly welcomes the three young mothers who have come to the Lannach municipal office with their offspring. Melanie Orthaber, Katrin Koller and Julia Taibinger are three of around 30 women who receive money from the municipality because they look after their children at home. This service, which the FPÖ and ÖVP could extend to the whole of Styria (see below), has been available in the community of 3,700 inhabitants for eight years.