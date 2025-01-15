Climate ticket stays, becomes more expensive and has a different name

FPÖ and ÖVP consider restrictions

In the course of the blue-black government negotiations, there was speculation that the climate ticket would be discontinued. However, the costs for the state are lower than expected. According to parliament's budget analysis, around 800 million euros have been budgeted for it, of which 250 million will be recouped through the price (leaving 545 million). However, according to the ministry, this sum will not be used up. Leonore Gewessler's department estimates the costs at 335 million.