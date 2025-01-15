Climate ticket remains
Climate ticket stays, becomes more expensive and has a different name
The change of color from green to blue has already begun, and in an unusual place. The climate ticket is not - as many feared - to be abolished under Blue-Black, but merely recolored. As the "Krone" has learned, it will be called the "Austria Ticket" in future and will no longer be free for 18-year-olds.
This will please many, as the flagship project of the still green climate minister Leonore Gewessler is very popular. As the latest figures from the ministry show, more than 300,000 people now have the Austria-wide ticket. That is 100,000 more than in the previous year. There are also more than 1.3 million regional climate tickets in the federal states.
Already over 300,000 tickets throughout Austria
Most tickets (169,800) are Classic. 11,500 of these are family tickets, allowing up to four children between the ages of six and 15 to travel. Ticket prices were increased as of January 1. The standard ticket costs 1179.30 instead of the previous 1095 euros. Youth, Senior and Special tickets cost 884.20 instead of 821 euros and the family ticket 1297.80 instead of 1002.70 euros. Civilian service, military service, 18-year-olds (for one year) and young police officers travel free of charge.
FPÖ and ÖVP consider restrictions
In the course of the blue-black government negotiations, there was speculation that the climate ticket would be discontinued. However, the costs for the state are lower than expected. According to parliament's budget analysis, around 800 million euros have been budgeted for it, of which 250 million will be recouped through the price (leaving 545 million). However, according to the ministry, this sum will not be used up. Leonore Gewessler's department estimates the costs at 335 million.
Public transport ticket particularly popular with young people
The Austria-wide climate ticket was therefore supported with 121 million euros from tax funds in 2024. These are the costs for all tickets, including those for civilian and military service. The regional tickets of the federal states were supported with 214 million euros in 2024. Most users (41%) are under 30, a third are between 30 and 45 years old.
The ticket will now be blue or red-white-red
Abolishing the ticket would not go down very well - at least in urban areas. This is also shown by a flash poll by krone.tv. The FPÖ and ÖVP have probably also noticed this and no longer want to abolish the ticket, but only modify it.
The original idea came from the FPÖ, they now say. It dates back to Norbert Hofer's time as transport minister. The project should therefore remain and simply be renamed the Austria Ticket. And: the free year for 18-year-olds is to be scrapped again. It will be interesting to see.
