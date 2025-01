Ibiza again and again: Benko’s secret villa worth millions

Here, in a district called Jesus, is the Can March property. In May 2022, the finca, which had a constructed area of 524.05 square meters on a plot of 10,000 square meters, changed hands. A reference to the new owner can now be found next to the new brown entrance gate. It is emblazoned with a large N. The N stands for Nathalie. For Nathalie Benko, wife of the fallen real estate speculator René Benko, who caused the biggest bankruptcy in Austrian post-war history with his Signa and against whom an Italian anti-mafia prosecutor's office has issued a European arrest warrant.