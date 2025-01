“DDR farmer”: reversal of the purchase possible

A pig farm from the former GDR was supposed to provide proof. There were considerable doubts about this. Now the buyer's proof of income is likely to lead to the proceedings being reopened. This is because a significant proportion must come from agricultural activities. However, it is questionable whether all of the buyer's income was disclosed. "I am not sparing with criticism when authorities work sloppily or even unlawfully. In this case, however, the land transfer authority showed serious interest in investigating the numerous inconsistencies, which deserves praise and recognition," said Heilig-Hofbauer.