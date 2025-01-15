Hardly any reserves left
Competition to combat blood shortage
A persistent wave of colds and operations are reducing stocks at the blood donation center. The Red Cross wants to encourage the Carinthian population to donate with attractive prizes.
While thousands of Carinthians stay in bed sick, the Carinthian Red Cross is sounding the alarm. "Persistent colds mean that many of our loyal donors are currently unable to donate. At the same time, the demand for blood reserves remains high. This has caused stocks to fall sharply recently," explains Albert Sima, Head of the Red Cross Blood Donor Service. Blood groups A negative and 0 negative are particularly affected.
Up to 40 donations per operation
But it's not just the wave of colds that is causing the acute blood shortage in Carinthia; numerous operations, which require up to 40 units of blood, are also causing stocks at the blood donation center in Klagenfurt to drop drastically.
"In order to guarantee the supply of blood reserves, we now need people with heart who are committed to donating blood voluntarily and free of charge," says Red Cross President Martin Pirz, calling on all Carinthians to donate. There are also great prizes for donors. "Until January 31, all donors are automatically entered into the blood donation winter competition. There are prizes such as wellness stays."
Donations are possible for people from the age of 18 up to their 70th birthday. However, some criteria must be met. Information at www.roteskreuz.at/kaernten/blut/home.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
