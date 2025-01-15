Vorteilswelt
"Impossible"

Penis photos posted! Lazio Rome fires employee

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 10:08

After posting photos and videos of his - partially erect - penis on social media following an intimate operation, Juan Bernabe has to look for a new job. The falconer, who was employed by Lazio Roma for almost 15 years, was dismissed with immediate effect. 

"Lazio is surprised to see the photo and video images of Mr. Juan Bernabe and to read the related statements and informs that, given the seriousness of his behaviour, the club has severed all relations with him with immediate effect," read a statement from the Serie A club. 

Lazio adopted Olympia the bald eagle in 2010, and since then the bird of prey has circled the stadium before the Romans' home games, delighting thousands of fans. After his rounds, Olympia always took a seat on Bernabe's arm. However, the duo will no longer be seen in the Olympic Stadium any time soon, since the falconer has published photos of his penile implant operation and Lazio no longer want to know anything about him. This also applies to Olympia ...

"The club is aware of the pain that the absence of the eagle will cause the fans, but it has become impossible to associate our historic symbol with such a person," the club said.

"My genitals are like my hands"
Bernabe himself has also already spoken out, telling the newspaper "La Repubblica": "I grew up in a healthy, clean family without prejudices, which taught me to have a healthy relationship with my body and with sex. My genitals are like my hands. They are part of my body. I come from Cadiz, Spain, where there is a beautiful beach. For me, it's natural to experience my body in this way." He shared the photos to encourage people with the same problem. "It is important that they know that they are not taking any risks when they undergo this operation. The result is wonderful."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
