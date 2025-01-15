Conquers social media
Popular monk makes 2700 km barefoot pilgrimage to India
A respected Vietnamese Buddhist monk is becoming an internet sensation thanks to influencers. Thich Minh Tue began his 2700-kilometre pilgrimage in his home country in November and is increasingly conquering social networks with his ascetic lifestyle.
Hundreds of thousands of followers document his journey on Facebook, which has now taken Tue from Vietnam to Laos to Thailand, where he arrived at the end of December.
Next, the fast-moving monk wants to cross the crisis-ridden country of Myanmar - but it is not certain whether the authorities there will approve this. The former Burma has been mired in chaos and violence since a coup in 2021.
"Patience, compassion and wisdom"
One of his companions, 58-year-old Doan Van Bau, said he was deeply impressed by the monk's humility. "During the journey with Master Thich Minh Tue, I saw how he strictly adheres to the Buddhist precepts, is humble and patient, and has enormous compassion and wisdom." Tue is expected to reach India in May.
I walk barefoot to feel what's under my feet and to avoid stepping on insects and other creatures. Besides, shoes and sandals wear out faster than my feet.
Thich Minh Tue
Three items of clothing and rice stove
Tues's followers are deeply impressed by his strict religious practice, which is characterized by an ascetic lifestyle. He owns a maximum of three items of clothing (which he has fished out of garbage cans), eats alms, sleeps in the open and leads an environmentally friendly life. He only carries a rice stove with him, in which he (also) collects donations.
Monk only sleeps sitting up
By his own account, the monk sleeps sitting up in order to shorten his sleeping times. "When I'm very tired, I lean against a tree or a wall," he said.
Daily video clips posted by one of his companions are regularly clicked on YouTube up to two million times. There are also live broadcasts. Along the way, the monk is provided with food and water by numerous believers who wait for him at the side of the road - although he says he only eats one meal a day.
Thousands want to see the monk
In his communist homeland, Tue is so popular with the population that the authorities even intervened last June. Wherever he appears in Vietnam, thousands of supporters immediately gather. The large crowds reportedly led to traffic obstructions and increasing concerns about public order. As a result, the monk disappeared from public view for a time.
