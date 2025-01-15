Claws retracted again

A few hours before their joint appearance, the two politicians were still on the attack. Marlene Svazek in particular publicly declared that it would take a lot of effort to continue the political cooperation in the state with Edtstadler. The U-turn came in Flachau: The claws were only extended there for fun. "I never had any doubt that this would work," said Karoline Edtstadler. "The reset button has been pressed," says Marlene Svazek, referring to a carefree new beginning.