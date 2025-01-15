Muddling in Flachau
Claws retracted again
Soon to be provincial governor Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) and Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) no longer wanted any bad blood after the recent heated exchange of blows at the Flachau night slalom. At their first public meeting, the signs were pointing to a new beginning - much to the delight of a former ÖSV ski lady. .
The first public appearances of new couple constellations are generally eyed with great curiosity. And if it's probably the most influential pairing that Salzburg politics currently has to offer, a flurry of flashbulbs is inevitable. This was the case on Tuesday at Stefan Schnöll's state reception at the Flachauer Gutshof on the sidelines of the women's night slalom.
A few hours before their joint appearance, the two politicians were still on the attack. Marlene Svazek in particular publicly declared that it would take a lot of effort to continue the political cooperation in the state with Edtstadler. The U-turn came in Flachau: The claws were only extended there for fun. "I never had any doubt that this would work," said Karoline Edtstadler. "The reset button has been pressed," says Marlene Svazek, referring to a carefree new beginning.
Former ski star and good friend of Karoline Edtstadler, Alexandra Meissnitzer, is convinced that this is an important signal. "We need to pull together now. We need more cohesion in times like these," she says.
Incidentally, the ski lady is practicing this as a role model: despite her team partner Josh's failure in the Hermann Maier Star Challenge on Monday, Meissnitzer stands firmly by the singer. "It's about taking part and having fun. I couldn't have imagined a better team colleague for this." Nevertheless, the focus is on the future. Meissnitzer is already back in the next ski resort on a busy mission: as a brand ambassador, she is busy promoting the upcoming World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.
There was at least a happy ending for singer Josh on Tuesday in Flachau: in front of thousands of cheering fans, he played his best hits between the two runs of the night slalom. For a whole hour he got the frosty Flachau - on Tuesday it was "only" minus ten degrees - to boil in terms of atmosphere.
The good-humored fans and stars continued to celebrate the race day into the early hours of the morning at the World Cup party in the Flachau nightclubs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
