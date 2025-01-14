Lussnig strikes twice on the Reiteralm

Quarter-finals and more

"I'm really happy with how it went today," beamed the Atomic skier at the finish after qualifying for both races of a World Cup double event for the first time. "The slope is much better to ski this year than last year, but the light changes are very demanding and it's also quite icy in the final section." Klaus has big plans for the race. "It would be cool to make it to the quarter-finals like we did in Val Thorens in December - or maybe even further," explained Lussnig.