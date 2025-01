“Massive intervention”: ÖVP now wants a referendum

The Graz 2040 mobility plan unveiled by the "Krone" in November last year set alarm bells ringing for many Graz residents and angered the FPÖ and ÖVP. The Graz City Blacks do not want to simply accept a nod in the city hall coalition by the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ, but are demanding broader public involvement. "Such a massive intervention must not be decided and implemented over the heads of the citizens," rumbles City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner.