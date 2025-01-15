Nigsch premiere at the Musikverein

Krone: Mr. Nigsch, you cannot be pigeonholed and you are successful beyond the borders. On January 24, your latest work will also be performed in Bregenz. As a young musician, you had considerable success in the field of pop music and stormed the charts. What prompted you to take up composition studies with Herbert Willi?

Marcus Nigsch: Well, it was a long and painful process. It gradually became clear to me that I would rather work creatively than as a performer. And then I had the feeling that it was increasingly more about success and sales figures than about artistic quality. I then studied baroque music in Zurich and learned to write fugues. Finally, I went to Herbert Willi at what was then the Landeskonservatorium in Feldkirch.