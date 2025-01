RB Leipzig stops transfer of ex-Salzburg player

A bitter setback for Leipzig! Okafor, who injured his calf in mid-December, had already trained with the team in Milan. He was supposed to become the second winter signing after Wolfsburg's Ridle Baku ahead of RB's game at VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday and increase competition in the forward line. RB had agreed a loan with Milan until the end of the season and negotiated a purchase option reportedly worth 25 million euros.