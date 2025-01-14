Vorteilswelt
Biden pardoned son

Special investigator outraged by criticism of the judiciary

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 09:25

Shortly before the end of his term in office, the outgoing US President pardoned his son Hunter - much to the displeasure of the special prosecutor in charge of the investigation into the case.

0 Kommentare

Joe Biden's accusations against the authorities were "unnecessary and false", David Weiss expressed his indignation in a final report published on Monday (local time).

Hunter had been convicted of weapons offenses and had admitted to tax offenses. In an official statement, however, Biden dismissed these offenses as a "miscarriage of justice".

Zitat Icon

Other presidents have pardoned family members, but none of them have used this as an opportunity to defame Justice Department officials based solely on false accusations.

Sonderermittler David Weiss

"Other presidents have pardoned family members, but none of them have used this as an opportunity to defame Justice Department officials based solely on false accusations," Weiss said in the report. In his pardon announcement in December, the president expressed the view that Hunter Biden was only prosecuted because he is his son and that the proceedings were politically influenced.

Hunter Biden (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tom Brenner)
Hunter Biden
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tom Brenner)

"Unfair" criticism undermines trust in the judiciary
"The President's comments unfairly call into question not only the integrity of Justice Department employees, but also that of all public servants who make these difficult decisions in good faith," Weiss countered. The legal proceedings embodied the very principle that everyone is equal before the law - regardless of their surname.

Weiss warned in his report that it undermines the public's trust in the criminal justice system when politicians attack unpopular decisions by professional prosecutors as politically motivated. The Delaware prosecutor had led the investigation into the president's son for years before he was appointed as a special prosecutor by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2023, giving him additional powers.

