Because of contacts?
Human rights activist kidnapped in Nairobi
A Tanzanian human rights activist was kidnapped in Kenya and held for several hours. After a visit to the hairdresser in Nairobi, men dragged her into a waiting car, tied her up and tried to find out the PIN code of her phone, said Maria Sarungi Tsehai.
"I am convinced that one of their goals was to get my contacts and social media," Tsehai said. She believes that reports about the abduction, which quickly spread on social media, contributed to her release on Sunday evening.
The human rights activist is a critic of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and now lives in Kenya. She suspects that she was to be abducted to her home country or the border region. The NGO Amnesty International and the Kenyan Bar Association are now calling for an investigation into the case and an independent commission of inquiry.
Parliamentary and presidential elections coming up
Parliamentary and presidential elections are due to be held in Tanzania this year. Last year, there were repeated attacks on members of the opposition and arrests. The current president was initially seen as a reformer, but is now increasingly being accused of dismantling democracy.
In Kenya, activists are also being kidnapped time and again. Since the beginning of the demonstrations against the government of President William Ruto last June, it is estimated that more than 80 people have been kidnapped. Some reappeared after a few hours or days, others are still missing today.
