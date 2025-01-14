Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" asked around

What the people of Linz think about the outcome of the election

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 08:00

The day after the election, we wanted to know from the people of Linz whether the result of the mayoral election was to be expected and why they thought the turnout was so poor.

0 Kommentare
Gabriele Freydorfer
„Enttäuscht von Wahlbeteiligung“

"I am disappointed by the low voter turnout. I think it's a real shame that so many people didn't exercise their right to vote. I am not surprised by the election result itself."

Gabriele Freydorfer (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Gabriele Freydorfer
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Dietrich Norbert
„Überrascht vom Ergebnis“

"I am surprised by the election result, I would have seen black before blue. The low voter turnout was unfortunately to be expected. I see it as a sign of a certain disenchantment with politics.

Dietrich Norbert (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Dietrich Norbert
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Jürgen Worf
„Leider wenig Informationen“

"The low voter turnout could also have been due to the bad weather. Unfortunately, there was also little information about the election. I didn't really expect the SPÖ to do so well after all."

Jürgen Worf (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Jürgen Worf
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Sieglinde Zauner
„Keinen Kandidaten wirklich gekannt“

"Unfortunately, I didn't get much information about the mayoral election and I didn't really know any of the candidates. I didn't vote for this reason either."

Sieglinde Zauner (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Sieglinde Zauner
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Isaak Marte Rodriguez
„Bin überrascht vom Ausgang der Wahl“

"Basically, I'm not surprised by the outcome of the election. Based on the current national trend, I actually thought that the FPÖ would get even more votes."

Isaak Marte Rodriguez (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Isaak Marte Rodriguez
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Philipp Bergsmann
„Wählen bringt so und so nichts“

"I didn't vote because it doesn't help either way. Everywhere the older generation has the say and too little attention is paid to young people. As long as there is no change, nothing will change or develop."

Philipp Bergsmann (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Philipp Bergsmann
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Ulrike Redl
„Geringe Wahlbeteiligung gibt zu denken“

"The low voter turnout is really thought-provoking. I suspect that perhaps many party members didn't go to the polls because they weren't convinced or weren't convinced enough by their own candidates."

Ulrike Redl (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Ulrike Redl
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Anel Pandur
„40 Prozent für die Roten haben mich überrascht“

"The 40 percent for the Reds did surprise me. However, it was basically to be expected that the SPÖ would come out on top, as well as that the Blue Party would come second. I will certainly go to the run-off election in two weeks."

Anel Pandur (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Anel Pandur
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bernadette Kerschbaummayr
Bernadette Kerschbaummayr
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf