"Krone" asked around
What the people of Linz think about the outcome of the election
The day after the election, we wanted to know from the people of Linz whether the result of the mayoral election was to be expected and why they thought the turnout was so poor.
"I am disappointed by the low voter turnout. I think it's a real shame that so many people didn't exercise their right to vote. I am not surprised by the election result itself."
"I am surprised by the election result, I would have seen black before blue. The low voter turnout was unfortunately to be expected. I see it as a sign of a certain disenchantment with politics.
"The low voter turnout could also have been due to the bad weather. Unfortunately, there was also little information about the election. I didn't really expect the SPÖ to do so well after all."
"Unfortunately, I didn't get much information about the mayoral election and I didn't really know any of the candidates. I didn't vote for this reason either."
"Basically, I'm not surprised by the outcome of the election. Based on the current national trend, I actually thought that the FPÖ would get even more votes."
"I didn't vote because it doesn't help either way. Everywhere the older generation has the say and too little attention is paid to young people. As long as there is no change, nothing will change or develop."
"The low voter turnout is really thought-provoking. I suspect that perhaps many party members didn't go to the polls because they weren't convinced or weren't convinced enough by their own candidates."
"The 40 percent for the Reds did surprise me. However, it was basically to be expected that the SPÖ would come out on top, as well as that the Blue Party would come second. I will certainly go to the run-off election in two weeks."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
