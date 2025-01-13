War of nerves in Africa
Abduction drama in Niger: “Her heart belongs to Agadez”
There is still no trace of the Austrian Eva G., who was kidnapped in West Africa: "Unfortunately, we can only wait and see," said the desperate family in an interview with "Krone". A crisis team has been set up at the Foreign Ministry in Vienna.
The abduction of the 73-year-old Viennese woman is making waves not only in Austria. Both local and international media are reporting on the spectacular case, which has been keeping the authorities in Niger busy since Saturday evening. Eva G. was taken at gunpoint into an SUV by five perpetrators at around 7.20 p.m. and abducted to an as yet unknown location, the "Krone" also reported.
The route to her house leads through a small boutique, where there was initially a scuffle with an employee. A shot is also said to have been fired.
Discovered a love for the country and its people 30 years ago
G. has spent almost half her life in several countries in the Sahara, but "her heart belongs to Agadez", explains her family from Vienna in the interview. In the city of 120,000 inhabitants in central Niger, the woman is as well-known as she is popular. And she is considered to be well connected, including with the authorities.
On Monday, the governor of the region convened an extraordinary meeting of the security council in order to locate G. All security and defence forces had been mobilized.
The Austrian embassy in Algeria has sent a request for assistance and a representative of the embassy is on her way to Niger. A crisis team has been set up in Vienna to coordinate the measures.
Stellungnahme aus dem Außenministerium
The background was still unclear at first: whether the perpetrators were a criminal gang looking for ransom money or an Islamist terrorist organization looking to make political small change is now the subject of the investigation. "Nobody knows who did it yet," says a family member, "all we can really do is wait and see." And hope ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.