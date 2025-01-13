Trial in Upper Austria
43-year-old sentenced for “white Christmas”
Many people wish for a white Christmas. However, a 43-year-old Austrian who had to stand trial at Wels Regional Court on Monday had a different idea. He was charged under the Prohibition Act because he had shared an unmistakable photo on his public Facebook profile on Christmas 2023.
In addition to his Santa hat and beard, he was wearing a T-shirt with an SS skull and the words "White Christmas". The 43-year-old also publicly displayed his numerous tattoos - including a Wotan knot, a white power fist, an SS skull, a black sun and various runes. The accused had also proudly posted a birthday cake "decorated" with a Reich eagle and swastika on the internet.
Quick verdict
The eight jurors did not take long to reach a verdict: they unanimously decided on a 15-month conditional prison sentence and a fine of 3060 euros. The sentence range was one to ten years in prison, the verdict is not yet final.
17-year-old with sympathy for Osama bin Laden
The regional court in Wels dealt with an equally explosive case on Tuesday. A 17-year-old has to answer for National Socialist reactivation. He is said to have sent a video and a photo - each containing Nazi ideology - to several recipients via the WhatsApp messaging service.
However, the public prosecutor's office is also accusing him of the crime of terrorist association. He is said to have liked and distributed various pictures of people with their tauhid fingers raised, terrorist killing videos and statements of sympathy for Osama bin Laden.
Clear video footage
When searching the smartphone, the investigators also found an image file showing a young man clearly performing a sexual act on a minor. If convicted, the 17-year-old faces up to five years in prison.
