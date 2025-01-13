"40 and put on weight"
Kendra is happy with her weight and life
Former Playmate and former girlfriend of "Playboy" legend Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson, has shared an honest update from her life on Instagram - presenting herself as a role model for many women. The message: perfection is passé, authenticity counts! She is no longer the bunny she used to be - but that's okay.
Wilkinson, who turns 40 in June, addressed her fans and critics with frank words: "Yes, I've put on weight. Yes, I'm getting older. And yes, I'm not the girl I used to be." She also posted pictures showing her with new curves and without the glamor of her Playboy image. But: "I feel good and mentally healthy again for the first time in a long time."
Family, sport and a new lifestyle
Her life has changed completely: The former party queen now enjoys quiet days with her children, who are "everything" to her. "I work out and cook a lot more. Golf, work - and I do everything myself, without a housekeeper or nanny." According to her, this down-to-earth lifestyle has helped her to find a balance.
"Almost 40 feels fantastic!"
Nevertheless, she remains honest when it comes to her weaknesses: she is now more aware of her alcohol consumption, which has caused discussion in the past. "I hear you and that will be monitored better," she promises with a grin. However, she is planning something different for her birthday month: "You know what's coming up in June. Shots!"
Honest conclusion: happy in her own skin
Her message is clear: criticism of her weight or age bounces off her. "Leave me alone and respect the fact that I'm finally where I want to be - happy, healthy and at peace with myself." The fans are thrilled by so much honesty. Positive comments like "You look great!" and "So nice to see you happy" piled up under the post.
Alongside Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson was one of the three "official" girlfriends of "Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.