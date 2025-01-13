"We know nothing"
No trace of abducted Viennese woman (73) in Niger
There is still no trace of the Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger and no clue as to who might have abducted her. "The silence is a bit frightening," says the family member, who does not wish to be named.
The kidnapping of a 73-year-old Austrian woman in Agadez, Niger, is described by the family of the abducted 73-year-old Viennese woman as less than professional. It does not indicate that "super Salafists have invaded".
Viennese woman was abducted without violence
Five tall men, around 30 years old, forced their way into the activist's house, leading to a scuffle with the security guard. A shot fired from a pistol allegedly injured one of the kidnappers in the leg. Without much violence, the woman was forced into a car and taken away. The family emphasized that the kidnappers probably did not know who they had abducted. On the one hand, this raises hope that they are not Islamist terrorists, but on the other hand it also raises concerns about the perpetrators' rash actions.
The fact that the five men wore turbans and spoke Haussa was not conspicuous and did not allow any conclusions to be drawn. "A lot is speculation, we know nothing," said the family.
The 73-year-old has been active in Niger since 1996 with her self-founded cultural association Amanay. In Agadez, on the edge of the Sahara, she is well connected both among the population and with the authorities. Her work focuses on educating young people in areas such as music, health, ecology and crafts such as tailoring. In 2010, she founded a competence center that promotes intercultural exchange between cultures, religions and people, the family member continued. She enjoys great popularity in the region: "Everyone is affected." Every year, the woman spends from September to April in Niger.
Much is speculation, we know nothing.
Support from the Foreign Ministry "good"
After the kidnapping, there was a broad wave of solidarity in the press and among the population. The gendarmerie have already interviewed many potential witnesses in order to obtain information about the perpetrators, their whereabouts and their motives. The family hopes to be able to initiate negotiations for their release. "I know that everything is being done to get this information," explained a family member who knows the local situation well. Without concrete information, however, it is difficult to "comb through the desert".
The family describes the support from the Austrian Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Algiers as "very good" and the exchange is working smoothly. The Foreign Ministry in Vienna will discuss the case again on Monday afternoon.
Travel warning for seven years
According to the family, the security situation in Agadez has not deteriorated since the military coup in Niger in July 2023 and the withdrawal of French troops. The woman was cautious and well informed thanks to her network. Nevertheless, the case is a test of the military government's control over the country.
The Austrian Foreign Ministry has been warning against travel to Niger for almost seven years and is calling on Austrians to leave the country. The security situation for foreigners is considered extremely critical: kidnappings and attacks are possible at any time, even in the capital Niamey.
