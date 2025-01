"I don't have a team at the moment and my goals for the season aren't quite clear yet. Although the focus will probably be on time trials and racing with the national team," Kiesenhofer wrote on Instagram during a training camp in Gran Canaria. In the past season, Kiesenhofer won the national titles in the time trial and road race, but did not achieve any success in international competitions. She also missed out on the Summer Games in Paris.