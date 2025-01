“Severe pain”: ÖSV lady breaks off season

Nail will be removed

However, the pain is too great to continue this season. "My 2024/25 season is over. As I'm still struggling with severe pain while skiing, I've decided to remove the nail from my leg," Nussbaumer wrote on Instagram. The operation will take place on Tuesday and Nussbaumer, who has competed in 9 World Cup and 62 European Cup races to date, will focus on her return in the 2025/26 season.