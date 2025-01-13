The tears were flowing!
How difficult it was for Letizia to say goodbye to Leonor
It was an emotional moment for Spain's royal family: Queen Letizia had to let her 19-year-old daughter Leonor go out into the world on Saturday. It was visibly difficult for her to say goodbye to her eldest. Spanish media reported many tears.
The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor is going on a trip around the world. As part of her military training, the elder of the two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia set sail from the port of Cádiz in the southwest of the country at the weekend. Over the next five months, she will sail two oceans on the training ship "Juan Sebastián El Cano".
No extra sausages for the Princess
According to the royal family, Leonor will not enjoy any royal preferential treatment on board. She will share a small cabin with two colleagues, sleep in a bunk and use shared toilets. And she will have to lend a hand. But the young woman already proved her courage and physical fitness before setting sail in Cádiz when she climbed up the rigging of a mast almost 50 meters high using a safety line.
The heir to the throne and a further 75 officer candidates will cover a total of 17,000 nautical miles on the voyage and, after two stopovers in the Canary Islands, will call at ports in South, Central and North America. The program includes stops such as Salvador in Brazil, El Callao in Peru, Cartagena de Indias in Colombia and finally New York. The sailing ship will return to Spain on July 14. However, Leonor will fly back to Spain in June after the last leg from the US East Coast.
Many tearswereshed
Felipe (56) and Letizia (52) bid farewell to their eldest daughter. The live broadcast on TV channel RTVE showed that the Queen was "very moved", as a reporter said. As she cast off, Leonor and other officers in naval uniforms waved their hats with a smile, while Felipe, Letizia, other members of the crew and hundreds of onlookers ashore sent kisses. There were also many tears.
Leonor has been completing her military training since 2023. She initially spent a year in the army. At the end, she will be trained as a pilot in the air force, among other things. She is foregoing her monthly salary of 400 euros.
Following in the footsteps of her proud dad
Military training in the "Casa Real" is common, not least because the King or Queen also holds the supreme command of the military. Felipe also completed three years of military training between 1985 and 1988 - including on board the "Juan Sebastián El Cano". The voyage will be "one of the best memories of your military training", the monarch told his daughter and sister of Infanta Sofia (17).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
