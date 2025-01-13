How difficult it was for Letizia to say goodbye to Leonor

The heir to the throne and a further 75 officer candidates will cover a total of 17,000 nautical miles on the voyage and, after two stopovers in the Canary Islands, will call at ports in South, Central and North America. The program includes stops such as Salvador in Brazil, El Callao in Peru, Cartagena de Indias in Colombia and finally New York. The sailing ship will return to Spain on July 14. However, Leonor will fly back to Spain in June after the last leg from the US East Coast.